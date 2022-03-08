Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials have announced enrollment numbers for the spring 2022 semester.
A total of 1,709 students are enrolled in spring classes, which is less than 1 percent fewer than last year.
Northwestern is currently experiencing positive growth regarding the concurrent enrollment and graduate enrollment numbers.
Northwestern’s graduate school experienced an 11.4 percent increase in enrollment while the number of students enrolled in concurrent classes, which are classes for qualifying high school juniors and seniors, continues to increase with 18.8 percent.
At the main campus in Alva, 1,007 students are enrolled. Enrollment at the Enid location decreased by 2.6 percent with a total of 187, while enrollment at the Woodward site is 142, a decrease of 8.9 percent.
Northwestern’s outreach sites, including the University Center of Ponca City, reported enrollment of 78 students. As for online courses, 989 students are enrolled in at least one online course, which is a 2.1 percent increase.
“Enrollment continues to be an area of concern, not only at Northwestern, but throughout the state and nation,” said Dr. Janet Cunningham, president of Northwestern. “We commend our recruitment office, along with faculty and staff, for their continuous efforts.”
Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management, noted that although the initial shock has subsided, COVID-19 is still affecting Northwestern’s enrollment.
