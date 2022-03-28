One day at Northwestern Oklahoma State University is designated as the official start to freshman enrollment for first-time freshmen called “Freshman Connection.” This event is set for Wednesday, April 13, at the Alva campus. As a convenience, morning and afternoon sessions are available to accommodate student schedules.
Morning registration begins at 8:30 in the Student Center with a welcome and enrollment following. The afternoon session starts at 1:30 with the same schedule as the morning. Both sessions will offer an optional parent panel that will give parents the opportunity to have all of their questions answered by Northwestern administration and staff members.
Students must first meet admission and curriculum requirements to enroll during Freshman Connection. Requirements are an ACT score of 17 or above or an ACT score of 16 and a seven-semester grade point average of 3.0.
For students who do not have an appropriate ACT/SAT score for admittance please visit https://www.nwosu.edu/apply-for-admission/incoming-freshmen for additional admission criteria details.
“Our goal is for all seniors at Freshman Connection to have everything in order for the upcoming fall semester before they leave the event,” Matt Adair, assistant dean of student affairs and recruitment said. “Any high school senior who has been admitted to Northwestern should attend Freshman Connection. Seniors will meet with advisers firsthand to prepare their class schedules for the fall semester. There also will be numerous opportunities for the new Rangers to ask questions to current Northwestern students and staff members.
“We are looking forward to welcoming these new students to campus!”
To register for Freshman Connection, visit www.nwosu.edu/freshman-connection or contact the Office of Recruitment at (580) 327-8546.
