The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance will be having its annual networking luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 9th, at the Woodward Conference Center.
The meeting was originally scheduled Jan. 24 but was wiped out due to snow.
Cost to attend is $20 for non-members. The meeting goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The NwOA is a non-profit organization that informs state and community leaders of issues impacting northwest Oklahoma.
The luncheon’s speaker this year will be Jennifer Springer, director of business development for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, to discuss trends in business recruitment and expansion.
This luncheon will also see NwOA members acknowledging the organizations accomplishments and upcoming projects. New members will be elected as well, with individuals interested in local economic growth being welcome.
In addition to this annual meeting, the alliance typically holds quarterly luncheons at the Conference Center.
