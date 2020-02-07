The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) luncheon canceled by snow in January has been rescheduled for Feb. 18 with a different speaker.
Oklahoma Hospital Association Vice President of Government Relations and Political Action Lynne White will be presenting the topic Medicaid Expansion in Oklahoma at 11:30 a.m. at the Woodward Conference Center.
“I’m looking forward to coming to Woodward to talk about such an important effort -- State Question 802, the Medicaid expansion initiative,” White said. “Oklahomans across the state are enthusiastic about bringing our tax dollars back home to fund health care for 200,000 working Oklahomans.
“We hear from people in every county about how they feel it’s time to embrace this opportunity to boost our economy and strengthen rural hospitals, so I’m very excited to share the details with the people in Woodward.”
For more information contact Debbie Moore at 580-233-4232.
