Woodward County Commissioners have a number of items on their agenda for Monday’s 10 a.m. meeting in the courthouse.
Items include:
- Selection of Smith-Roberts Land Services, Inc for Turnkey Service for Woodward County District 2 Prooject STP-277C (053) CI J/P # 28460
- Bridge Inspection Invoice from CED & Consultant Contract # LG-2349C for all districts.
- Renewal of Certifcate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority 43718 Ventures LLC 270 Industrial Park South Section 15 T22N R20W Blk 1 Lots 24,25,26 and 27 in District 3.
- Resolution R-22-32 County Election Board staff or workers reimbursement to be compensated as part of the regular monthly payroll process.
- Application for Temporary Appropriations for Woodard County General for Fiscal Year 2022/2023.
- Interlocal Agreement between Woodard County Board of County Commissioners and Town of Sharon.
- Appointment of Troy White to the E911 Board as the County of Woodward representative and re-appointment of Todd Finley to the E911 Board as representative of Mooreland.
- Engagement Letton from Britton, Kuykendall and Miller to confirm preparation of Financial Statements, Estimate of Needs and Publication Sheet for Woodward County for Fiscal Year 2022/2023.
- Contract between Canadian County Juvenile Dentention and Woodward County, Board of County Commissioners for services at Canadian County Juvenile Dentenion Center July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023 ($36/child per day).
- Monthly Report of the County Treasurer of Woodward, County, Oklahoma May 2022.
Other routine items include monthly reports of officers, approval of last weeks’ minutes and any new or unforeseen business.
