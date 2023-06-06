Our Blood Institute (OBI) is holding a number of blood drives throughout June.
Anyone donating will receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Successful donors will also receive a “Life is Better” T-shirt, while supplies last.*
Science Museum Oklahoma is home to over 390,000 square feet of hands-on science experiences, art, and history. With engaging exhibits like the Tinkering Garage or the Kirkpatrick Planetarium, which sends you on a journey beyond the Milky Way, there’s no limit to curiosity and imagination for those who visit.
Frontier City is Oklahoma’s only western-themed amusement park. The premier destination offers thrill rides like the Silver Bullet and Diamond Back, live entertainment and delicious food. Ready to cool off? Visit Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and take a ride down towering water slides or relax in lazy rivers and wave pools. Hurricane Harbor OKC has something for everyone!
“You may be ready for some fun in the sun this summer, but accidents still happen,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation can save the lives of up to three people and is essential in keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
OBI is the sixth largest independent blood center in the nation with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, including nine centers throughout Oklahoma. OBI provides more than 90 percent of Oklahma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities
Here are upcoming blood drives in the area.
June 6 – AllianceHealth Woodward community room, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
June 6 – Waynoka High School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 9 – Walmart-Woodward, noon to 6 p.m.
June 9 – Pioneer Room in Woodward, noon to 6 p.m.
June 12 – Mooreland First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 14 – Smithfield in Laverne, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 19 – Seiling Community Youth Center, noon to 6 p.m.
June 20 – CF Industries in Woodward, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 20 – Bank 7 in Woodward, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June 22 – Department of Transportation in Bufflo, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
June 23 – Walmart-Woodward, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June 27 – Arnett Methodist Church, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 27 – Canton Community Center, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 27 – Taloga Community Room, 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 29 – Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
