NOSA Soccer registration started Aug. 3 and will run through Aug. 14 at Western Medical & Drug (1003 17th St. across from the hospital) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate if they have not played before.
Final Registration date will be Aug. 15 at the NOSA fields from 10 a.m. to noon.
Online registration is open only for those that are new to NOSA or did not register in the spring.
If your child was registered for the spring season, please do not sign up online so that you are not charged. You will still need to register your child at either Western Medical or drop by the fields on the 15th.
