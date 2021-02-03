Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual Spring Showcase will be completely virtual on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. on Northwestern’s YouTube channel.
To attend Virtual Spring Showcase, there are two easy steps. A student must register online at www.nwosu.edu/spring-showcase or by calling (580) 327-8546, then watch the Virtual Spring Showcase event at www.youtube.com/nwOKst on Feb. 27, at 10 a.m.
Students interested in transferring to Northwestern’s Alva campus, as well as any high school juniors or seniors, are encouraged to participate. Every student who registers, then views Spring Showcase will be awarded a $500 scholarship to Northwestern-Alva should they attend the university full-time in the fall and live in Alva.
“While we would love to have students physically attending Spring Showcase, our virtual option will still give students a great feel for who we are as Rangers, and what Northwestern can do for them,” Matt Adair, assistant dean of student affairs and recruitment, said. “This is a student’s opportunity to learn about being a Ranger by seeing the campus virtually, learn about the options a student will have here, and earn scholarship money.”
The Virtual Spring Showcase will begin at 10 a.m., and students will have the option to also click on links to information about student organizations/clubs, and also academic departments, they would have an interest in. These highlights will give students a great overview of what to expect while on campus.
“Spring Showcase is one event I enjoy every year, and I am still excited even though we are hosting the event differently,” Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management, said. “Our recruitment team has worked hard on creating an event that will show potential students the value of being a Ranger! I’m excited to show students what we have to offer through our Virtual Spring Showcase event.”
In addition to earning the $500 Spring Showcase scholarship, Northwestern is also excited to announce that the admission application fee has been removed. All interested high school seniors and transfer students should apply for free today by using the online admission application at www.nwosu.edu/apply-online.
High school juniors must attend the event in their senior year of high school to be eligible for the $500 scholarship. Seniors who attended Virtual Ranger Preview cannot stack the $500 Spring Showcase Scholarship on top of the $600 Ranger Preview Scholarship. Students also must meet all scholarship eligibility requirements.
To register by phone or to find out more information about the Virtual Spring Showcase, call the Office of Recruitment at (580) 327-8546 or email them at recruit@nwosu.edu.
