Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials have announced the university’s intent to resume face-to-face instruction for the fall 2020 semester.
“While we have reason to be proud of how we have all adapted to these challenging circumstances, we also realize that the physical campus with its full classrooms is the vital heart of our institution,” said Dr. Janet Cunningham, university president. “We would once again like for our students, faculty and staff to be fully engaged, and for our learning community to offer all course options: face-to-face, ITV, hybrid and online.”
Northwestern will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s guidelines according to the Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.
Northwestern’s campus leadership is currently formulating a variety of plans to ensure the safety and health of Northwestern students, staff, faculty and communities during the fall semester. Due to the unknowns related to COVID-19, this situation could change quickly. The Northwestern community appreciates all who have worked seamlessly, both on-campus and off, to ensure the well-being of the Ranger family. Everyone’s resilience and diligence during this time is commended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.