Northwestern Oklahoma State University recently welcomed nine new faculty members to campus to begin the 2020-2021 school year. Two new faculty members have been hired in the School of Arts and Sciences, two in the School of Education and five in the School of Professional Studies.
Short biographies of each faculty member from the School of Arts and Sciences are listed below:
Dr. Luis Antunes, assistant professor of mass communication, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Portuguese language and culture from the University of Lisbon (Portugal) and a Master of Arts degree in communication sciences (film and television studies) from the New University of Lisbon (Portugal). He also earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in aesthetics from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Trondheim, Norway), and a second Doctor of Philosophy degree in film studies from the University of Kent (Canterbury, England). He has served as a lecturer in communication at Augusta University in Georgia.
Dr. Matthew Lambert, assistant professor of English, has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of North Carolina in Asheville and a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of South Alabama in Mobile. He also earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in literary and cultural studies from Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburg, Pennsylvania). He has worked as a visiting assistant professor of English at Wabash College (Crawfordsville, Indiana).
Short biographies of each faculty member from the School of Education are listed below:
Allissa Miller, instructor of psychology, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in family studies from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and a Master of Arts degree in counseling from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (Kansas City, Missouri). She previously served as a Provisional Licensed Professional Counselor at the Cass County Psychological Center in Harrisonville, Missouri.
Jack Staats, instructor of agriculture, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Education degree from Northwestern. His previous work experience includes state program administrator-agricultural education/state FFA adviser with the Oklahoma State Department of Career and Technology Education and agriculture education instructor for Alva Public Schools, Buffalo Public Schools and Freedom Public Schools.
Mark Zadorozny, instructor of health and sports science education, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in health and sports science education and a Master of Education degree in educational leadership, both from Northwestern. His previous teaching experience includes middle school science teacher/coach at Woodward Public Schools; middle school science teacher at Yukon Middle School; and technical applications instructor at High Plains Technology Center in Woodward.
Short biographies of each faculty member from the School of Professional Studies are listed below:
KeEra Busse, instructor of nursing, holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from West Texas A&M University and a Master of Science in Nursing-Education degree from Western Governors University-Austin, Texas. She has worked as a medical/surgical nurse at BSA Health Systems; clinical instructor at Amarillo College; and instructor of nursing at West Texas A&M University.
Kenneth Creech, instructor of accounting, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from Gonzaga University (Spokane, Washington). He is a Certified Public Accountant. He has served as an associate professor of accounting at Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa); instructor of management studies at St. Olaf College (Northfield, Minnesota); assistant professor of business at the University of Montana Western (Dillon); unit controller at General Signal Corp. in Connecticut; and Chief Financial Officer at Michigan Wheel Marine.
Dr. Yvette Lowery, assistant professor of nursing, holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Norfolk State University (Virginia) and a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Jacksonville University (Florida). She also earned a Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree from South University (Savannah, Georgia). Her prior work experience includes part-time nursing professor for online programs at Aspen University (Colorado); adjunct nursing professor for online programs at Simmons College of Nursing (Boston, Massachusetts); and 14 years of clinical experience with numerous hospitals and medical offices.
Dana Roark, instructor of accounting, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a Master of Education degree, both from Northwestern. She is a Certified Public Accountant. Roark was previously employed by Northwestern for eight years as an instructor of business (2007 – 2015). She also owns a tax preparation and bookkeeping business.
