Summer hours at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will end on July 21, meaning offices will return to regular hours beginning Monday, July 25.
The Alva and Woodward campuses will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Enid campus will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Each summer the university opts for extended daily hours Monday through Thursday so that employees have Fridays off.
Employees return to normal business hours in preparation for faculty and students to return to campus to begin the fall semester, which starts Monday, Aug. 15.
Freshman Orientation activities will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon on the Alva campus in Percefull Fieldhouse. The session is required for all freshmen. More information is available at www.nwosu.edu/freshman-orientation.
Transfer Student Orientation for the Alva campus will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. that Saturday in the Education Center, room 109.
Transfer Student Orientation for Woodward and Enid campuses will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. Woodward campus orientation will take place in the Phillips conference room, while the Enid campus orientation will take place in the Enid commons area. More information available at www.nwosu.edu/transfer-orientation.
The following offices will be open Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during orientation: Northwestern’s Registry Office will be open to provide copies of class schedules and answer questions. They will not be able to process enrollments or drop/add on that day. The Financial Aid Office will be open to accept paperwork and answer questions. The Business Office will be open to accept payments, Residence Hall deposits, and answer any questions. The Bookstore will be open to purchase books or Northwestern gear, or students can visit the Northwestern homepage and purchase their books online.
Fall semester classes information may be found at www.nwosu.edu/course-schedules. Contact the Office of Recruitment at (580) 327-8546 or recruit@nwosu.edu for more information on Northwestern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.