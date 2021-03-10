Northwestern Oklahoma State University will observe the traditional collegiate spring break from March 15-19. Classes will resume their normal schedule on Monday, March 22.
Administrative offices at all three campuses will be closed Monday through Thursday, March 15-18. Offices will be open Friday, March 19, with regular office hours. The J.W. Martin Library also will be open on March 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As a reminder to individuals who are interested in attending Northwestern in the summer or fall, enrollment currently is open for the summer session, and enrollment opens March 23 for the fall.
Students taking interim classes scheduled for May 10-28 need to verify schedules as each class varies on start and end dates. June only classes, as well as June and July classes, will begin June 1. July only classes will start June 29.
Fall semester classes will begin Aug. 16. For a list of all available classes, visit www.nwosu.edu/course-schedules.
Students with enrollment questions may call the Alva Registry Office at (580) 327-8554, the Enid Registration Office at (580) 213-3102 or the office in Woodward at (580) 254-2500.
