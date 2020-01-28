Nineteen education majors from Northwestern Oklahoma State University have reached their final semester and have received their student teaching assignments to enter area schools to gain hands-on experience.
“The Student Teaching experience - or Clinical III in the education degree - is the culminating semester for education majors and is designed to fulfill the requirements set forth by the Education Division, Oklahoma State Department of Education, Regents for Higher Education, and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability,” said Dr. Martie Young, professor of education. “The candidate is assigned to a Pre-K through 12 partner school for a 14-week field experience. The experience is designed to provide opportunities for the teacher candidate to plan, implement and evaluate instructional materials and techniques to meet the varied learning needs of diverse students. Upon the completion of this experience, a professional folder, three state-mandated professional exams, background check, and numerous projects, plans and papers, the candidate will be ready to apply for a State Certificate of Teaching.”
Young said the students will return to campus for seminars in March and their portfolio exit interviews in May. An Education Pinning ceremony is set for Saturday, May 9, at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center Ranger Room prior to commencement ceremonies at Ranger Field at 10:30 a.m.
Listed below by teaching fields are the students, their hometowns and teaching assignments.
Early Childhood Education – Meghan Donelson, Burbank, Woodland Elementary in Fairfax; Alexis Stuart, Pampa, Texas, Woodward Early Childhood Center; Angela Thomason, Burlington, Burlington Elementary; Tiffany Willson, Alva, Cherokee Elementary.
Elementary Education – Marylea Burgess, Woodward, Woodward Horace Mann; Elise Foss, Alva, Alva Longfellow Elementary; Aleysa Franz, Alva, Burlington Elementary; Kaylee Hurst, Tonkawa, Ponca City Woodlands Elementary; Harley Purvis, Oilton, Cleveland Elementary; Lindsey Tompkins, Woodward, Laverne Elementary; Riley Wakefield, O’Neill, Nebraska, Alva Lincoln Elementary.
Health and Sports Science Education – Kayla Gourley, Wichita, Kan., Alva Longfellow/Lincoln Elementary; Kaitlin Lamunyon, Bison, Enid Taft Elementary; Nikki Taylor, Alva, Laverne Elementary/High School.
History Education – Reed Nickel, Aline, Burlington High School; Caitlyn Shortnacy, Enid, Waukomis High School.
Special Education – Miranda Lawson, Enid, Pioneer Pleasant Vale Elementary; Oakleigh Nickel, Aline, Clinton Southwest Elementary.
Teacher candidates will be able to “shop” in the Teacher’s Closet that helps each student get free and “new” professional outfits to help transition their wardrobe to professional dress. For more information about the Teacher’s Closet or to donate gently used or new clothing to benefit young professionals contact Dr. Jen Oswald, assistant professor of education, at (580) 327-8451 or jdoswald@nwosu.edu. Find “The Teacher’s Closet” on Facebook for updates.
For more information on Northwestern’s teacher education program contact Dr. Christee Jenlink, professor of education and associate dean for the School of Education, at (580) 327-8450 or cljenlink@nwosu.edu.
