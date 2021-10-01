Homecoming at Northwestern Oklahoma State University is Oct. 7-9 with several activities planned.
This year’s theme is “Game On: Ranger 2021 Edition.” Up-to-date information on all things Homecoming may be found at www.nwosu.edu/homecoming including registration forms for a number of the events taking place.
Event planners continue to accept entries in the float competition for the Oct. 9 parade in downtown Alva that will begin at 10 a.m.
Entry forms and float sketches must be submitted by Oct. 6 by noon. Questions may be directed to float chairman Shannon Leaper at seleaper@nwosu.edu.
Bands wishing to march in Saturday’s parade and/or participate in the 3:45 p.m. massed band during pre-game of the Ranger football game should contact Dr. Michael Black, assistant professor of music and director of bands, by Oct. 6 at mcblack@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8191.
First-place winners in each class in the parade will receive a $150 award and second place will receive a $100 award. In addition, each band participating in the parade will receive a donation of $75 to help defray expenses.
Registration is needed by Oct. 6 from anyone wishing to play in the Alumni Band, directed this year by former band director Dr. Mike Knedler, who retired from Northwestern in June 2015 after 32 years as a Ranger. Knedler also served as Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, and before leaving Northwestern, he led the School of Arts and Sciences. Rehearsal will begin at 2 p.m. in the band room on the third floor of Ryerson Hall.
Alumni members of Northwestern’s baseball and softball teams will come together for a co-ed softball game at Myers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. and should register soon.
Pre-registration for the annual Ranger Run, which is a 5K race or one-mile fun run that begins at 8 a.m. on Alva’s downtown square, currently is underway as well. Fees for the events are $15 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run. Race-day registration will be $5 more. Pre-registration also can be completed in person at the J.R. Holder Wellness Center.
The “Rally ‘Round the Ranger” Homecoming pep rally will take place at noon at the Ranger statue. Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Pizza will be served afterward.
Reunions of various groups also are a part of every Homecoming celebration. This year, past members of the President’s Leadership Class will be reuniting to celebrate the group’s 20th year of existence. Members should register soon.
The Miss Cinderella events for high school senior girls will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. with the talent show and the pageant portion set for Friday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m., both in Herod Hall Auditorium.
Most of Saturday morning’s events are in downtown Alva. At 8 a.m. the Ranger Run will take place, followed by the Alumni Tent opening at 9 a.m. for a reception with the parade marshal.
Leading the parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. in downtown Alva will be the parade marshal Linda Tutwiler, a former Northwestern student and staff member. Tutwiler was hired in 1986 as the President’s administrative assistant and held that same position for 22 years. She worked for the following Northwestern presidents: Dr. Joe Struckle, Dr. Tom McDaniel, Dr. Paul Beran and Dr. Janet Cunningham.
Tutwiler graduated summa cum laude in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in office administration and she earned a master of education degree in 1998, both from Northwestern. She obtained both degrees while working full-time as the President’s assistant.
The football game with the University of Arkansas at Monticello is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Ranger Field on Oct. 9.
Also during halftime will be the annual crowning of Ranger Royalty for Ranger King and Queen. Freshman Queen will be announced during the Ranger Royalty Banquet, and recognized during halftime.
