April 21 is the deadline to register for an upcoming three-day Esports Camp sponsored by the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Computer Science program and Esports team.
The camp is for students entering grades 9-12 in fall 2023 and will occur June 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the Esports Arena in Shockley Hall.
Students may register for individual days or all three days at $15 per day, which includes lunch.
Students also will have the option to stay overnight in university housing for one or two days of the camp for an additional $15 per night, which includes the dorm stay, supper and breakfast.
Payment in full for the camp is due by May 1 to reserve a spot at camp. Payment is non-refundable unless the camp is canceled. Checks should be payable to NWOSU Esports Camp and sent to Dr. Tim Maharry, Chair, NWOSU Mathematics and Computer Science Department, 709 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717.
The first day will have the campers playing and learning more about the game “Overwatch.” Day two will be about “Rocket League” with day three being “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.”
Evan Vaverka, instructor of computer science and Northwestern Esports team coach, said some of the goals for the campers include providing a space for Esports players to work on individual skills under the guidance of Northwestern team members, but also for them to work on team play factors such as communication, planning and having confidence in a teammate.
“We hope they will be able to say that they are better at their game after attending, but we mostly want them to have fun and make friends,” Vaverka added.
He noted that attendees can expect to practice with college Esports players and other camp attendees in the morning, and in the afternoon, they will compete in a small-scale tournament against other camp attendees.
Additional information and a registration form are available at www.nwosu.edu/school-of-arts-and-sciences/math-and-computer-science/esports-camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.