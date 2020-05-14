Northwestern Oklahoma State University inducted 31 new members into the Red and Black Scroll Honor Society.
Because of the restrictions COVID-19 has placed on social gatherings, there was no ceremony, but the students received their certificate in the mail.
Red and Black Scroll recognizes outstanding scholarship and service among sophomore students at Northwestern. Requirements for membership include completion of 40-59 hours of college credit, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, participation in two or more campus organizations or activities, attendance at Northwestern for at least two semesters and non-failure of a college course.
Sponsors are Dr. Dena Walker, assistant professor of mathematics, and Dr. Sheila Brintnall, professor of mathematics.
This year’s inductees include Jose Amador of Hooker, accounting major; Dayla Andersen of Kremlin, biology major; Sharon Boeckman of Hitchcock, mathematics major; Brady Bowles of Buffalo, psychology major; Kaylea Brown of Terlton, mass communication major; Christopher Chauncey of Cordell, mathematics major; Nicholas Davis of Alva, computer science major; Caleb Decker of Meno, undecided major; Carys Delaplane of Enid, nursing major; Nicholas Dill of The Colony, Texas, mass communication major; Jayden Dillon of Jet, English education major; Kimberly Drew of Buffalo, nursing major; Mikayla Edris of Vail, Arizona, elementary education major; Payton Haskins of El Reno, health and sports science education major; Caitlyn Johnson of Tuttle, nursing major; Kailani Kealoha of Pala, Hawaii, biology major; Calli Lewis of Arnett, nursing major; Kailin Lian of Laguna Niguel, California, nursing major; Shehab Lotfy of Beaver, history major; Adria Lujan of Blair, nursing major; Dawson Maxwell of Perry, criminal justice major; Melissa Perez of Ringwood, biology major; Margaret Peterson of Wichita, Kansas, chemistry major; Johnna Roberts of Enid, elementary education major; Bianca Ruiz of Alva, biology major; Keeli Smith of Felt, undecided major; Camille Soderstrom of Bartlesville, English education major; Makenna Sterling of Medford, nursing major; Britni Stewart of Chandler, agriculture education major; Kelsey Swindle of Sharon, health and sports science education major; and Chase Zook of Waynoka, agriculture major.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.