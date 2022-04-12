Saba Farhoudnia, the April artist-in-residence in the Northwestern Oklahoma State University visual arts program, plans to present an artist talk and a drawing workshop titled “Hidden Layer” on April 14 in Jesse Dunn Annex 324.
The talk will begin at 6 p.m., and the workshop will begin at 7 p.m. and is limited to 12 spots.
Farhoudnia will share about her work and discuss her influences during her artist talk. In the workshop, she wants to focus on people expressing their feelings and subconscious thoughts on paper to achieve drawing language and, from the heart of an unconscious drawing, create something worth having on the wall for years.
She merges drawing, painting, language and verse through brushstrokes, geometric forms, calligraphy and gestural marks to evoke drama, pain, humor and beauty in her works. The forms are intended to plumb the depths of the grotesque and elevate the humor in beauty.
Farhoudnia was born in Tehran, Iran, in 1987 and currently lives and works in New York City. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Art and a Master of Art from the University of Science and Culture in Tehran, Iran.
She also received a second Masters of Fine Arts degree in Painting from the LeRoy E. Hoffberger School of Painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.
Farhoudnia’s work has been exhibited across the Middle East, Europe, the Caribbean and the United States. Her work can also be found in popular magazines such as “Art Scope Magazine,” “Thalia Magazine,” “Studio Visit Magazine,” and “Words Without Borders.”
She is also an alumna of the Artist in the Marketplace fellowship program at The Bronx Museum of the Arts.
To view Farhoudnia’s work, visit https://www.sabafarhoudnia.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.