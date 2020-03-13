Message from President Cunningham concerning COVID-19 - March 12, 2020, 8:00 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Northwestern Oklahoma State University will resume classes using alternative instructional delivery methods for a two-week period following spring break. Coursework will be delivered to students without requiring them to physically return to campus. Classes may be taught online or through a variety of instructional arrangements. The period will be Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3. Campus-related events, including athletics, will be cancelled or postponed from March 23 – April 3, 2020.
Please be advised that we are not aware of any cases of COVID-19 at Northwestern or in our area. In reaching this decision,we have used guidance from the Regional University System of Oklahoma, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and Oklahoma State Department of Health. This action is a precautionary step to protect Northwestern faculty, staff, students and communities.
Students leaving campus for spring break should take all required materials, including textbooks and devices, to prepare for resuming coursework in the online learning environment. You are advised to check your Blackboard and email accounts regularly.
Northwestern campuses will remain open during the two-week period with all healthy faculty and staff reporting to work as usual. Student employees should check with their direct supervisor for their work status.
New Travel Restrictions
• All non-essential University-sponsored domestic air travel is suspended until further notice.
• All travel for University-related business or academic purposes is suspended until further notice, unless such travel is deemed essential to the University. Prior approval through the President’s office is required.
• Travel that has been previously approved is now under review.
• International travel for personal reasons is highly discouraged.
• New registrations for events such as conferences through June will be suspended until further notice. Be aware that if you create a new registration, you could bear the cost.
