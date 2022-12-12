ALVA, OKLAHOMA - Northwestern Oklahoma State University Director of Athletics Brad Franz has announced the hiring of Ranger Hall of Famer Ronnie Jones as the next head football coach for the Rangers. Jones takes over for Matt Walter, who resigned following the 2022 football season.
"I am extremely grateful and honored to be selected as the head football coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. My wife Karla, and I are proud graduates of NWOSU and the university has always had a special place in our hearts," said Jones. "I am excited to get to know our players and have the opportunity to help each and every one of our student-athletes reach their full potential, on and off the field. I want to thank all of the former Rangers that have offered their support in acquiring this position. I especially want to thank Dr. Hannaford and Brad Franz for giving me this awesome opportunity."
Jones has served on multiple coaching staffs at all different levels of football from the NFL, coaching six different teams from 1987-2001, to college at the NCAA DI, DII & NAIA levels, and now at the highest levels of Texas high school football.
"We are excited to get Ronnie Jones back at Northwestern. It is easy to look at his resume and understand we are getting a great football coach but it has been unbelievable seeing the amount of support from alumni with this hire" stated President of Northwestern Dr. Bo Hannaford. "I know he will create excitement within the team, the university and our community. I want to thank our Director of Athletics, Brad Franz and his staff who worked very hard during this process. I know we had really good candidates and going through that process is time consuming. They did an outstanding job."
Jones has been at Frisco Emerson High School since 2021 where he has served as an assistant coach. The Texas native helped lead the team to a 9-2 season. Before heading to Frisco Emerson Jones coached at Garland Lakeview Centennial High School from 2015-2021 serving as the defensive and special teams coordinators. Prior to Lakeview, Jones started his high school tenure at Arlington Martin High school from 2006-2015 as the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. Through his high school coaching career, he reached the Texas State Playoffs 13 times while coaching future NFL stars Myles Garrett and Seth Joyner along with NFL Hall of Famers Reggie White, Howie Long, and Ronnie Lott.
Stated Franz, "I am excited to have Ronnie Jones as our new head football coach. As we looked at all the candidates, we knew that we needed someone that is fired up about Ranger Football. Coach Jones came here and laid out a vision for Ranger Football and his resume speaks for itself with experience at the NFL, all levels of collegiate football and coaching in the ever-tough football state of Texas," Franz said. "Being a Ranger Sports Hall of Famer and former Ranger student-athlete, Ronnie understands the Ranger Football culture. We wanted someone who would make sure our student-athletes would not only grow physically but will continue to build their academic and personal growth. He will be a great mentor for them as they become well-rounded young adults, students, and athletes. His unmatched energy level will elevate Ranger Football and he will connect our current players with our community and campus, our former players and alumni, and continue to grow the great football tradition established at Northwestern."
The former Ranger football player started his coaching career at Northeastern Oklahoma State University as the defensive line / linebackers coach before he was hired by the University of Tulsa as the offensive line coach / recruiting coordinator. Jones next stop was Arizona State as the head strength & conditioning coordinator where he helped lead the Sun Devils to the 1986 PAC-10 Championship and a Rose Bowl victory in 1987 over Michigan.
After his stint with the Sun Devils, Jones transitioned to the NFL where his teams made the playoffs four times. He made six stops winning both the NFC East, with the Buddy Ryan led Philadelphia Eagles where Jones was the linebackers and head strength and conditioning coach, and AFC Central with the Houston Oilers. He ended his NFL career on Wade Phillips Buffalo Bills staff as the special teams coordinator.
Jones returned to the NCAA Division I level with the University of Texas El Paso where he had several roles for the Miners from 1996-2000 including assistant head coach, defensive and specials teams coordinators, and wide receivers coach. In 2001, Jones took the head coaching job at NAIA Ottawa University which led him to landing the NCAA Division II head coaching job at West Texas A&M University from 2002-2005.
Before Jones started his coaching career he came to Northwestern in 1974 becoming an All- American wide receiver for Northwestern earning All-OIC honors in football, baseball, and track. He was later inducted into the Northwestern Hall of Fame in 2001.
Jones and his wife, Karla, are excited to move to Alva and he will start immediately.
Jones Career Highlights:
Texas High School State Playoffs 13 Times
NFC East Division Championship
AFC Central Division Championship
NFL Playoffs Four Times
PAC-10 Conference Championship
Rose Bowl Championship
Missouri Valley Conference Championship
Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference Championship Five times
NAIA National Playoffs Three Times
Inducted into the Northwestern Oklahoma State Hall of Fame (2001)
Inducted into the Sunray Bobcats Sports Hall of Fame (2021)
