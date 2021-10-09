Education Fair Opportunity Set for Education Majors Oct. 11
Education employers seeking employees have an opportunity to go right to the source by attending the fall 2021 Education Fair at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Alva on Monday, Oct. 11, in the Student Center Ballroom from 10 a.m. to noon.
Northwestern education majors are welcome to attend the fair and should be prepared to provide copies of resumes and cover letters.
Oklahoma education organizations currently attending in person are Alva Public Schools, Blackwell Public Schools, Calumet Public Schools, Cherokee Public Schools, Clinton Public Schools, El Reno Public Schools, Enid Public Schools, Epic Charter Schools, Guymon Public Schools, Northeastern Oklahoma State University, Ponca City Public Schools, Turpin Public Schools, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and Newkirk Public Schools.
Kansas area education organizations currently attending are Dodge City Unified School District 443, Salina Public Schools USD 305, Shawnee Mission School USD 305 and Garden City Public Schools.
Other out of state area education organizations currently attending are Pinellas County Schools in Florida; Network of International Christian Schools in Mississippi; Shelterwood in Independence, Missouri; Hobbs Municipal Schools in New Mexico; International Leadership of Texas; Perryton Independent School District in Texas; and Department of Defense Education Activity in Virginia.
Taylor Wilson, director of counseling and career services, also encourages job seekers to dress well and to stop by her office in Ryerson Hall 209 if they need any help prior to the fair. She also may be reached at tawilson@nwosu.edu.
For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.nwosu.edu/student-services/office-of-career-services.
Northwestern to close for Fall Break Oct. 14-15
Employees and students at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will be able to enjoy a few days off and out of classes as the university will close for fall break on Thursday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 15.
Northwestern’s offices will be closed, and no classes will be held during fall break. Classes will resume, and all university offices will open with regular business hours on Monday, Oct. 18.
