Members of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University jazz ensemble will present their final concert for the semester on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. on Alva’s downtown square at the bandstand stage. The event is free and open to the public.
Dr. Michael Black, director of bands and assistant professor of music, said the concert will feature a broad range of music including traditional jazz standards, modern funk and even some pop music.
Included in the program are featured solos from Jade Campbell, saxophone, freshman instrumental music education major from Woodward; Caleb Kaiser, trumpet/flugelhorn, sophomore instrumental music education major from Enid; and Levi Crumpton, percussion/vocals, freshman vocal music education major from Cushing.
“The upcoming jazz band concert is going to be such a great variety including many songs to make you want to get up and dance, along with ballads that will move you,” said Mikayla White, trumpet, sophomore health and sports science education major from Paola, Kansas. “Jazz has been my favorite thing to play and even listen to because I enjoy how unique each song is.”
Also back by popular demand is the NWOSU 2nd Line Brass Band, performing some of the music from their recent presentation at the Kansas Music Educators Association conference.
“This group has worked hard on these pieces all semester,” said Johnathon Snyder, trombone, sophomore instrumental music education major from Oklahoma City. “Audience members will discover that there is so much more with this group than upbeat, fast-paced songs. We have an amazing variety for everyone to enjoy.
“The alto sax feature in ‘After The Rain’ will make you cry tears of joy. My favorite piece has to be ‘Buckjump’ because it will have you up out of your seat with the soaring solos. ‘The Chicken’ will leave you hungry for more bass guitar, ‘Feeling Good’ will have you wailing with the vocalist, and ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ will have you saying ‘Ready Freddy’ by the time it's finished. We will even be featuring the Brass band at this concert, and if you've seen them before you know it's gonna be a good swingin' time.”
For more information about the band program at Northwestern, contact Black at (580) 327 – 8191 or mcblack@nwosu.edu. Additional information may be found at www.nwosu.edu/school-of-arts-and-sciences/fine-arts/bands-and-instrumental-music.
