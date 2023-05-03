Spring commencement exercises at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Ranger Field.
Rex Trent, a 1981 graduate who also earned his master’s degree (1984) from Northwestern originally from Cordell and superintendent at Binger-Oney Public Schools, will be speaking at the commencement.
In case of inclement weather, the spring commencement exercises will be held in Percefull Fieldhouse.
Music will be provided by the Ranger symphonic band under the direction of Dr. Michael Black, director of bands and assistant professor of music.
The parking tiers on the south end will be available for people to park and watch the ceremony from their vehicle. The tier parking is first-come-first serve availability unless handicap parking is needed. Handicap parking will be available on the first tier.
Fourteen candidates will receive Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.
Thirty-three candidates will receive master degrees, 19 will receive Master of Education degrees, 11 will receive Master of Counseling Psychology degrees, two will receive a Master of Science in General Psychology degree, and one will receive a Master of Arts in Heritage Tourism and Conservation degree.
A total of 216 candidates will receive bachelor’s degrees with 42 graduating with honors. Students with cumulative grade point averages between 3.70 and 3.79 are designated cum laude, those with GPAs between 3.80-3.89 are magna cum laude, and those above 3.90 are summa cum laude.
A live internet stream of the graduation can be found at: www.youtube.com/NWOSURangers.
Here are area students who are graduating.
MASTER OF EDUCATION
ALVA – Connie Anton, reading specialist; Aleysa Franz, reading specialist; Courtney Knight, curriculum and instruction; Sherrye Lovelace, educational leadership; Amy Melton, curriculum and instruction; Kylee Pfleider, adult education management and administration; Michael Trauba, adult education management and administration; Ryne Wilson, educational leadership
THOMAS – McKenzie Billy, school counseling
WOODWARD – Kelsey Swindle, adult education management and administration
MASTER OF SCIENCE IN GENERAL PSYCHOLOGY
OKLAHOMA
ALVA – Lisa Wickham
Bachelor’s graduates, their degrees and hometowns are as follows:
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
ALVA – Liberty Bird, Bachelor of Business Administration; Landry Gaddy, Bachelor of Arts in political science; Kylee Harzman, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Caitlin Hofen, Bachelor of Science in mass communication; Gracie Scarbrough, Bachelor of Business Administration
FELT – Keeli Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education
VICI – Kylan Watkins, Bachelor of Arts Education in social science
WOODWARD – Camryn Howard, Bachelor of Social Work
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
BUFFALO – Kyra Bentley, Bachelor of Science in agriculture
FORT SUPPLY – McKayla Monday, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
CUM LAUDE
ALVA– Bianca Ruiz, Bachelor of Science in biology and Bachelor of Science in chemistry
MOORELAND – Ashton Tuck, Bachelor of Business Administration
WOODWARD – Chantal Rocha, Bachelor of Social Work
BACHELOR OF ARTS
OKLAHOMA
ALVA – Jacob Ervin, political science; Amanda Jones, general studies
BUFFALO – Rachelle Huckaby, general studies
CHEROKEE – Shana Smallwood-Buchanan, general studies
FREEDOM – Shad Brackin, political science
LAVERNE – Brandy Barby, general studies
BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
ALVA – Jacob Stewart, accounting
BOISE CITY – Hugo Ledesma
MUTUAL – Caton Elwood
SHATTUCK – Cathy McCormick, accounting; Jaci Oakley
WOODWARD – Elizabeth Miller, accounting
BACHELOR OF MUSIC
WOODWARD – Gentry Mortensen
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
ALVA – Braylon Bradt, agriculture; Catherine Buchanan, psychology; Audra Chapman, agriculture; Jaylyn Graybill, health and sports science education; Kayleigh McAlpin, agriculture; Jonathan Rose, agriculture; Taylor Swanson, criminal justice
ARNETT – Lindy Munsell, health and sports science education
BOISE CITY – Angelica Moran, biology
BUFFALO – Jorddy Ibarra, computer science; Devin Wilkinson, agriculture
GATE – Taylor Carson, agriculture
GEARY – Aliyah Bidwell, mass communication
LEEDEY – Dailee Danielson, health and sports science education
TALOGA – Dakota Waugh, criminal justice
VICI – Kaydan Whetstone, computer science
WOODWARD – Erick Andrade, psychology; Maria Gonzalez, criminal justice; April Martinez, psychology; Stran Morris, agriculture
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE EDUCATION
OKEENE – Caitlyn Wray, agriculture education
WOODWARD – Kaleb Townsend, agriculture education
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
ALVA – Anisha Bhakta; Ally Riley; Ashley Steadman
MUTUAL – Lauren Veach
SHATTUCK – Jacylin Longhofer
WOODWARD – Kelsey Petty
BACHELOR OF SOCIAL WORK
FAIRVIEW – Sierra Swanson
FORT SUPPLY – Carolyn Reaves
SEILING – Amy Ireland
