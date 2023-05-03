northwestern

Spring commencement exercises at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Ranger Field.

Rex Trent, a 1981 graduate who also earned his master’s degree (1984) from Northwestern originally from Cordell and superintendent at Binger-Oney Public Schools, will be speaking at the commencement.

In case of inclement weather, the spring commencement exercises will be held in Percefull Fieldhouse.

Music will be provided by the Ranger symphonic band under the direction of Dr. Michael Black, director of bands and assistant professor of music.

The parking tiers on the south end will be available for people to park and watch the ceremony from their vehicle. The tier parking is first-come-first serve availability unless handicap parking is needed. Handicap parking will be available on the first tier. 

Fourteen candidates will receive Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.

Thirty-three candidates will receive master degrees, 19 will receive Master of Education degrees, 11 will receive Master of Counseling Psychology degrees, two will receive a Master of Science in General Psychology degree, and one will receive a Master of Arts in Heritage Tourism and Conservation degree.

A total of 216 candidates will receive bachelor’s degrees with 42 graduating with honors. Students with cumulative grade point averages between 3.70 and 3.79 are designated cum laude, those with GPAs between 3.80-3.89 are magna cum laude, and those­­ above 3.90 are summa cum laude.

A live internet stream of the graduation can be found at: www.youtube.com/NWOSURangers.

Here are area students who are graduating.

MASTER OF EDUCATION

ALVA – Connie Anton, reading specialist; Aleysa Franz, reading specialist; Courtney Knight, curriculum and instruction; Sherrye Lovelace, educational leadership; Amy Melton, curriculum and instruction; Kylee Pfleider, adult education management and administration; Michael Trauba, adult education management and administration; Ryne Wilson, educational leadership

THOMAS – McKenzie Billy, school counseling

WOODWARD – Kelsey Swindle, adult education management and administration

 MASTER OF SCIENCE IN GENERAL PSYCHOLOGY

OKLAHOMA

ALVA – Lisa Wickham

Bachelor’s graduates, their degrees and hometowns are as follows:

SUMMA CUM LAUDE

ALVA – Liberty Bird, Bachelor of Business Administration; Landry Gaddy, Bachelor of Arts in political science; Kylee Harzman, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Caitlin Hofen, Bachelor of Science in mass communication; Gracie Scarbrough, Bachelor of Business Administration

FELT – Keeli Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education

VICI – Kylan Watkins, Bachelor of Arts Education in social science

WOODWARD – Camryn Howard, Bachelor of Social Work

 MAGNA CUM LAUDE

BUFFALO – Kyra Bentley, Bachelor of Science in agriculture

FORT SUPPLY – McKayla Monday, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

CUM LAUDE

ALVA– Bianca Ruiz, Bachelor of Science in biology and Bachelor of Science in chemistry

MOORELAND – Ashton Tuck, Bachelor of Business Administration 

WOODWARD – Chantal Rocha, Bachelor of Social Work

BACHELOR OF ARTS 

OKLAHOMA

ALVA – Jacob Ervin, political science; Amanda Jones, general studies

BUFFALO – Rachelle Huckaby, general studies

CHEROKEE – Shana Smallwood-Buchanan, general studies

FREEDOM – Shad Brackin, political science

LAVERNE – Brandy Barby, general studies

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

ALVA – Jacob Stewart, accounting

BOISE CITY – Hugo Ledesma

MUTUAL – Caton Elwood

SHATTUCK – Cathy McCormick, accounting; Jaci Oakley

WOODWARD – Elizabeth Miller, accounting

BACHELOR OF MUSIC

WOODWARD – Gentry Mortensen

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE 

ALVA – Braylon Bradt, agriculture; Catherine Buchanan, psychology; Audra Chapman, agriculture; Jaylyn Graybill, health and sports science education; Kayleigh McAlpin, agriculture; Jonathan Rose, agriculture; Taylor Swanson, criminal justice

ARNETT – Lindy Munsell, health and sports science education

BOISE CITY – Angelica Moran, biology

BUFFALO – Jorddy Ibarra, computer science; Devin Wilkinson, agriculture

GATE – Taylor Carson, agriculture

GEARY – Aliyah Bidwell, mass communication

LEEDEY – Dailee Danielson, health and sports science education

TALOGA – Dakota Waugh, criminal justice

VICI – Kaydan Whetstone, computer science

WOODWARD – Erick Andrade, psychology; Maria Gonzalez, criminal justice; April Martinez, psychology; Stran Morris, agriculture

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE EDUCATION

OKEENE – Caitlyn Wray, agriculture education

WOODWARD – Kaleb Townsend, agriculture education

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING

ALVA – Anisha Bhakta; Ally Riley; Ashley Steadman

MUTUAL – Lauren Veach

SHATTUCK – Jacylin Longhofer

WOODWARD – Kelsey Petty

BACHELOR OF SOCIAL WORK

FAIRVIEW – Sierra Swanson

FORT SUPPLY – Carolyn Reaves

SEILING – Amy Ireland

Trending Video