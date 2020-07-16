Northwestern Oklahoma State University graduate programs’ enrollment is still open.
Master’s degree programs open to enroll in include: Master of Arts in American Studies, Master of Counseling Psychology, Master of Science in General Psychology, Master of Arts in Heritage Tourism and Conservation and Master of Education with several different options. Applications for admission into the graduate program will be accepted through the beginning of August. Fall classes will begin Monday, Aug. 17.
“This fall semester is an excellent time for potential students to begin their graduate education,” Dr. Shawn Holliday, associate dean of graduate studies, said. “Northwestern offers a wide array of graduate programs that will build specialty knowledge to provide larger earning potential. Our small class sizes and supportive faculty also help students succeed.”
To see degree program breakdowns visit the online graduate catalog at www.nwosu.edu/graduate-catalog.
To get started on a graduate degree program contact Melissa Brown, coordinator of graduate studies, at (580) 327-8410 or mbrown@nwosu.edu. An application for admission form, admission requirements and additional information may be found at www.nwosu.edu/graduate-studies.
