The fall season ended with a bang for many soccer teams from Northwest Oklahoma.
After registering through the Northwest Oklahoma Soccer Association, 10 teams from Woodward attended the annual Turkey Shootout tournament hosted by the Edmond Soccer Club. Eight of those teams took home first or second in their divisions out of nearly 300 teams that competed.
"This is a testament to the size of the sport of soccer in Northwest Oklahoma," said Justin Whtehead, NOSA president. "This just speaks volumes to the quality of players we have here."
More than 400 players from age 4 to 18-years-old registered through NOSA this fall, which is considerably higher than both previous seasons. Daniel Wells, NOSA vice president, indicates the increase in registration is the result of a hard-working board of directors and the continuing improvements on and off the NOSA fields.
"We are really trying to make our facilities, and our means of communication, something great here in our corner of the state," Wells said. "Something that players and coaches from Woodward and surrounding areas can truly utilize."
Whitehead credits the employees form the City of Woodward for helping take these steps toward a better organization overall and says he plans to continue working closely with them to ensure improvements continue in the fitter.
The spring season for NOSA starts up next February and you can check out the Facebook page @NOSASoccer or go to www.nosasoccer.org for more details.
The Northwest Oklahoma Soccer Association is a non-profit organization funded more than 20 years ago to support and encourage participation in soccer in Northwest Oklahoma. If you have any questions on how you can help support NOSA please reach out via email to nosaregistrar@hotmail.com.
Note: Photos of seven teams are attached to this report. Teams not shown are the U7 Wells Boys, U10 Rumble and U16 Woodward High School girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.