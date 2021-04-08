Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Plenty of sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 71F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.