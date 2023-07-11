Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Woodward affecting Woodward County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Woodward. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Shallow flooding of lowlands occurs along the river from the northwestern through the central and southeastern sections of Woodward County. Cattle and other property should be moved to locations higher than nearby river banks to avoid being stranded for hours by high water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Bankfull stage is 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&