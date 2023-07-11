The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance will hold its quarterly networking luncheon on July 18 at the Woodward Conference Center.
The luncheon goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
How to support the expansion of the food supply chain in your community is the focus of the program, organizers said.
Attendees will hear the story of TS Fork Restaurant from Chef Jeff and Tonkawa Development Authority’s Kevin Ditmore.
To register for the event email admin@nwoka.com or call 405-808-8957.
The Northwest Alliance is an organization designed to coordinate, develop and promote regional resources in Northwest Oklahoma.
