The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance held their annual meeting and luncheon Thursday in the Woodward Conference Center.
Lisa Powell, NwOA chair, was the main presenter and keynote speaker was Jennifer Springer, director of business development at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Treasurer Carly Franks gave the financial report and said NwOA ended the year with a balance of $57,905.59.
“A lot of our focus for this past year has really been about education and training for community leaders in Northwest Oklahoma,” Powell said when discussing NwOA’s efforts for the past year.
She said NwOA gave out scholarships for Heartland’s basic course and the aim is to give out scholarships again this year.
“We also hosted our second annual teeny tiny town summit and I think that was a huge success,” Powell said. NwOA plans to have the teeny tiny town summit again this year on Oct. 17th.
“Jennifer provides excellent leadership at the Department of Commerce for all our local economic development organizations,” Powell said when describing Jennifer Springer. According to Powell, Springer has been with commerce for more than 10 years and was the director of international trade and foreign investment in 2014, among other things.
“Fifty-two percent of our projects are located in a rural community, the 10 year average of that are 76%, so we’re seeing more projects come in,” Springer said.
Oklahoma has seen an increase in interest in rural areas, creating more job opportunities
“It’s been hard at Department of Commerce, because the 327 projects coming in the door, that’s one project per business day,” Springer said.
With this new influx of interest in Oklahoma there’s a demand for more workers.
“The demand as of today 65,000 jobs potentially looking at Oklahoma,” Springer added.
