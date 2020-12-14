The Woodward Chamber of Commerce is now taking nominations for Woodward’s Citizen of the Year.
The award will be presented to a Woodward area citizen based on:
• Volunteer service to the Woodward community and area. Volunteer services are considered to be civic enterprises which are non-work related and non-paid.
• Accomplishments in city and area betterment
• Character
• Civic leadership
• Personal accomplishments in business, family, church and school.
Nomination forms must be returned to the Chamber (1006 Oklahoma Ave.) no later than Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
The annual award will be presented during the Chamber’s annual meeting.
The current Citizen of the Year is Dwight Hughes.
