Woodward firefighters and EMS were at the scene of an explosion at a building north of the West Woodward Airport on Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries in the explosion, which damaged the roof and parts of the Super Heaters building.
According to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, who was on scene, the company was about to work on a saltwater tanker when it exploded, punching a hole through the roof.
Fire Marshall Mike Wickware told The News that a heat source caused the tanker to explode, causing structural damage to the building. Only one person was involved and there was no injury or medical treatment.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
