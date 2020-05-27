Over the last couple of years, the Woodward News has participated in a CNHI national project called Pulse of the Voters, getting opinions on the state of the country and politics from area residents in all political parties and of all ages.
Another installment of Pulse of the Voters is coming up and we are looking for registered voters interested in taking part.
The project involves getting thoughts from Republicans, Democrats, Independents and Libertarians if any out there are interested.
This time around, the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible impact on the upcoming presidential election will be spotlighted.
Here is a sample of some of the potential questions:
• Do you feel like the federal government has adequately handled the pandemic?
• Do you believe the virus response has been overblown and stay-at-home orders and closing down the economy were unnecessary?
• How do you think the pandemic response and the continuing partisan bickering will affect President Trump’s re-election bid, and how do you believe it will affect congressional races?
As partisan as everything is nowadays, we are particularly interested in the thoughts of voters who are regisregistered independents.
We also need Democrats and Republicans to participate in order to bring a wide range of views.
If you are interested in taking part in the project - this will be the 8th installment - please let us know.
You can contact any member of our editorial department - editor@woodwardnews.net, dfogleman@woodwardnews.net, Snishimuta@woodwardnews.net and we will set up an appointment for an interview.
We may also put a question on our facebook page seeking additional comment.
We are looking forward to hearing from you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.