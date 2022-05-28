Boiling Springs pool not opening this summer
Boiling Springs State Park officials have announced that the pool in the state park will not be open this year.
“We are sorry to announce that the pool will not be opening this year. A month ago an issue was discovered with one of the drains in the bottom of the pool. Since then we’ve been working as fast as us and the construction team can to get this resolved. Due to lead time on materials and supplies, work may not start until July or later. Therefore the pool will not be opening for the foreseeable future. We apologize for this and will work to make this good as new and ready for next year,” officials posted on their Facebook page.
New award at fair
The Woodward County Fair will have a new award starting this year.
The Woodward County Free Fair Outstanding Senior Exhibitor Award has been set up.
Organizers said it will be given to one senior “who exemplifies outstanding qualities in and out of the classroom and is passionate about their participation in the Woodward County Free Fair.”
The award is $1,000 and can be used by the student to pay for items at the college or technical school of their choice.
Sharon-Mutual Elementary Honor Roll
Superintendent’s
First grade: Logan Majors, Zyren Main, Noah Thomas
Second grade: Aiden Allen, Gabriella Belis, Danny Burchett, Colton Gaylan, Jordyn Gonser, Kynlee James, Lee McClain, Kori Slavin, Luke Spray, Nash Stone, Rylan Syms, Dierksyn Thompson, Christopher Turner, Crey White
Third grade: Hannah Belis, Savannah Hernandez, Jesah Neill, Leah Oakes, Julia Shadrick, Sophia Sephenson
Fourth grade: Allie Morris, Lane Oakes
Fifth grade: Hayley Bellows, Haylee Hedges
Sixth grade: Lillian Cole, Rowdy Cole
Principal’s
First grade: Lakyn Marlatt, Braxton Knapp, Nyla Gonzales, Carter Evans, Wyatt Brechlin, Mason Bouilware, KashLynn Bellows, Conagher Adams.
Second grade: Amy Paez Flores, Josie Lee, Peyton Custar, Lane Brown, Emma Brechlin, Kegan Anthem
Third grade: Jesse Hedges, Preslee Johnson, Raelynn Majors, Timothy Martin, Serenity McIntyre, Sequoia Purcell
Fourth grade: Blaine Andrews, Hailee Bellows, Joslyn Burchett, Stetson Farrell, Ivory Gonzales, Rylee Nielsen, Austyn Pedersen-Veach, Brody Pierson
Fifth grade: MaKenzi Casio, Korbin Hutt, Trevor James, Lorenzo Paez-Flores, Alison Pauley, Kollyns Smith, Creed White
Sixth grade: Hunter Bellows, Addison Farrell, Cooper Hutt, Tayler Spray, Knox Stocking
Registration now open for free summer professional development
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s (OSDE) annual professional development conference will be back on the road this summer. EngageOK on the Road will travel to high schools in July offering free training for educators.
A program will be held in Woodward on on July 11.
While the conference is free for educators, registration is required. To see the agenda and register, go to engage.ok.gov/on-the-road.
More than 100 sessions will be offered at each of the conferences. Stops include:
July 11 – Woodward High School
July 12 – Elk City High School
July 13 – Lawton High School
July 14 – Southmoore High School
July 18 – Jenks High School
July 19 – McAlester High School
July 20 – Durant High School
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will open each conference by moderating a panel discussion with local high school students. Some of the other sessions include Creating Connections with Work-Based Learning, Using Digital Tools for Launching Instruction, Safety at the Schoolhouse: What Educators Need to Know, and Integrating Elementary Content Areas through Real-World Investigations.
2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson will also be presenting two sessions: Creating a Connected Classroom and Engagement Strategies for the Secondary Classroom.
