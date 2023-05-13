DOC opens Hinton prison
HINTON, OKLA. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is announcing the opening of the Great Plains Correctional Center in Hinton, Okla. ODOC officially took over from The GEO Group last week. A “handing over of the keys” ceremony was held on Friday, May 5 to commemorate the occasion followed by a short tour.
“Today is a great day for ODOC as we modernize with this move to GPCC to provide inmates more opportunity, resources and programming,“ said Director Steven Harpe. “We are looking forward to the relationship with the City of Hinton and surrounding communities.”
“It’s great to see this facility back up and running after two years,” commented Rep. Dick Lowe. “We are very excited for the employment opportunities this provides to this area.”
Inmates began populating the facility this week, and the facility will be fully operational by July 1, 2023.
Broadband office plans meetings
The “Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour” has rescheduled its Enid meeting. The new date and time are Monday, June 5, starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Enid Public Library.
Some more of the upcoming meetings include:
May 15 at 4:30 p.m. – Vinita
May 16 at 9:00 a.m. – Poteau
May 18 at 4:30 p.m. – Broken Bow
May 22 at 9:30 a.m. – Oklahoma City
May 23 at 4:30 p.m. – Durant
May 26 at 4:30 p.m. – Chickasha
June 2 at 4:30 p.m. – Altus
June 23 at 4:30 p.m. – Woodward
