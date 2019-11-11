New law allows use of school bus cameras to ticket reckless drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill allowing law enforcement to use cameras on school buses to track down drivers who illegally pass stopped buses went into effect Friday, Nov. 1.
House Bill 1926, by Rep. Dell Kerbs (R-Shawnee) and Sen. Ron Sharp (R-Shawnee) requires a minimum ticket of $100 for drivers who break this law. The law also requires 75% of tickets for this violation be deposited into the newly created Cameras for School Bus Stops Revolving Fund, a grant that schools without video surveillance on buses can apply for in order to purchase the equipment.
“Drivers passing stopped school buses endanger the lives of children loading onto or unloading the bus,” said Kerbs, a former school bus driver. “This is a very serious problem, but unfortunately it’s difficult for our officers to enforce this law. I’m glad school districts across the state will now have the means to install video cameras and hold these reckless drivers accountable. I hope this law will remind Oklahomans on the road to abide by our traffic laws or else face a tough fine.”
“I’m glad this bill has finally become law to help better protect our students. Hopefully, a majority of school districts have been able to install cameras on their buses or are in the process of getting them,” said Sharp. “Unfortunately, drivers don’t always think about the dangerous consequences of passing stopped buses, but this new law will help hold them accountable.”
According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, nearly 84,000 drivers ignore a bus’ stop arm every day.
Deadline nears for Youth Leadership class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is accepting applications for its 2020 Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) class. Applications may be downloaded at www.leadershipoklahoma.com or requested by calling the LOK office, (405) 848-0001. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 4. It must be postmarked by that date or hand delivered by 5 p.m. to the Leadership Oklahoma office. Applicants must be high school juniors or home-schooled equivalent with at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Youth Leadership Oklahoma accepts 52 class members each year. The program includes a weeklong journey across the state to introduce high school students between their junior and senior years to state leaders, issues, resources and cultural treasures of Oklahoma. The program dates for YLOK Class 20 will be May 31-June 5.
Criteria for selection includes demonstrated leadership ability in activities such as student council, athletics and service clubs in their schools and communities as well as an exhibited commitment to community service and extra-curricular activities. Participants are also considered on the basis of geographic, racial and cultural diversity.
