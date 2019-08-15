NwOA offering town hall scholarship
Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) is offering a scholarship to attend the 2019 Oklahoma Academy Town Hall. The Town Hall nomination application for invitation consideration is due by Aug. 19.
The theme for this year’s Town Hall is Oklahoma Energy: Optimizing Our Resources for the Future. It will run from the evening of Sunday, Oct. 20th through noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd. The event will be held at the Winstar World Casino Resort and Convention Center in Thackerville, approximately 30 miles south of Ardmore.
According to Town Hall Co-chairs Mike Ming and Stuart Solomon, optimizing resources, technologies and behaviors is now more important than ever. The focus for this Town Hall is on energy resources and determining how best to maximize Oklahoma’s role as an energy leader to enhance our economy, consumer needs, and the environment in order to create a robust future for Oklahoma.
An application link can be found on the NwOA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nwoklahomalliance. Applications must be emailed to both jessika@growenid.com and april@okacademy.org by Aug. 19
- Dawnita Fogleman
OK2030 deadline Friday
The deadline to register for the upcoming OK2030 Regional Conference in Woodward is Friday.
The State Chamber of Commerce is putting on the conference and lunch at the Woodward Conference Center on Aug. 22.
The OK2030 Regional Forum goes from 10 a.m. to noon with a networking lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Chamber officials will share the progress made so far on OK2030 reforms, discuss what comes next and hear ideas from those in attendance.
OK2030 is a strategic vision plan to improve Oklahoma’s economy, quality of life, business climate, workforce and fiscal stability.
You can learn more about the initiative by going to ok2030.org.
Registration is free at www.chamberdata.net.
