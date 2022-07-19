Walmart to Host Community Wellness Day
Walmart stores are hosting a wellness day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.
Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and seeking care to improve their healthy lifestyles. Knowing your numbers is a start, but additional helpful information allows you to make decisions and track your health improvement. Walmart Wellness Day is also a great time for customers to learn about our health and wellness offerings and solutions.
More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will be participating and select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:
Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more
No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines
Wellness resources and opportunities to talk with pharmacists
To find a free event, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
Nearly 270 High School Leaders Spend Week at Northwestern for Student Council Workshop
Nearly 270 high school students from across the state of Oklahoma have spent the last six days on the campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Alva at the annual Oklahoma Association of Student Councils (OASC) BASIC leadership workshop.
For one week in June and one week in July for the past 13 years in Alva, high school sophomores, juniors and seniors seeking leadership skills spend their time in leadership training.
Any high school student can attend this camp to build leadership skills if their high school is a member of OASC.
Students participate in breakout sessions that include leadership styles and traits, leadership activities, skills for success, team building, school spirit, etiquette and more. During the workshop, students are divided into 12 councils where they must come up with a school name, mascot, colors and a school song and chant. Students in each council also are given real-life problems to solve and then act out their resolutions using skits.
Respite vouchers available for caregivers
The National Family Caregiver Program is funded under the Older Americans Act. If you live in Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Woods or Woodward Counties and care for someone 60 years of age or older that needs assistance with activities of daily living or who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or Dementia you may qualify for caregiver respite vouchers. The respite vouchers are a total of $400 for a 3-month period.
The Caregiver can hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break. There are no income guidelines for this program.
For more information, please contact Stacy Nicholson at 918-913-9584 or the Caring Assistance Line at 1-800-211-2116.
Looking Through the Windows to the West
OKLAHOMA CITY – Since 1996, visitors have marveled at the five massive triptychs painted by artist Wilson Hurley that have adorned the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s Sam Noble Special Event Center.
With The Cowboy’s newest exhibition, Looking Through the Windows to the West, on display in the Brodkin Gallery from July 29, 2022, to February 19, 2023, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the preparation and planning that went into creating these impressive works.
The five Western scenes, painted on the same horizon line and measuring more than 16 feet in height, depict landscapes in Arizona, California, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.
“At The Cowboy, our curators work to give a complete picture of the art, landscapes, histories and culture of the American West,” said Natalie Shirley, President and CEO at The Cowboy. “Looking at these impressive works truly feels like looking through a window to the West, and now visitors can see how Hurley accomplished such an impressive feat.”
“Western Plains Youth & Family Services Accredited”
Kevin Evans, Executive Director of Western Plains Youth & Family Services (WPYFS) announced that WPYFS has been accredited by the CARF International. CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) is an independent accreditor of health and human services. Accreditation is based on an extensive examination of services, personnel, and documentation. This accreditation recognizes WPYFS for their success in improving the quality of the lives of the people they serve.
Evans said “We are honored that CARF has chosen to extend our accreditation for another three years. CARF accreditation sets the “gold standard” for organizations like WPYFS who assist young people and families with behavioral problems. This is a tribute to our dedicated staff and Board of Directors who are committed to serving the young people and families in Northwestern Oklahoma.” Evans expressed appreciation to the WPYFS staff for their work in connection with the certification process.
Western Plains Youth & Family Services is a community based non-profit organization that provides education, preventative counseling, emergency shelter, juvenile detention services, and school life skills counseling services to individuals in need, focusing on children from birth to 17 years, including a goal of keeping the family unit together.
WPYFS is also focused on early childhood and infant mental health care. WPYFS is based in Woodward but provides services to a larger region through offices in Laverne and Guymon. WPYFS is also a Certified Healthy Business, a designated youth service agency, and has received the prestigious “ONE” Award from the Oklahoma Center for Non-Profits, recognizing excellence in non-profit management.
Evans said that WPYFS has fully staffed the Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Center. WPYFS also operates a 24/7 Mobile Crisis Unit to respond to emergency situations. WPYFS is supported by contributions, and various governmental reimbursement programs.
