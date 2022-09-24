Rodders plan meeting
The new Woodward Rodders will hold an organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at High Plains Technology Center.
Those in attendance will discuss a membership drive and electoral candidates for all officer positions.
Elections will follow on Oct. 25
College Application Week starts Monday
High school seniors across the state can get help from knowledgeable volunteers to submit college admission applications during Oklahoma College Application Week, Sept. 26-30.
Oklahoma’s College App Week is affiliated with the National College Application Campaign, through which college access organizations across America host college application events in all 50 states.
The primary goal of College App Week is to encourage more high school seniors, especially those who haven’t considered attending college and those from first generation college-going families, to apply and establish relationships with colleges and universities that will hopefully lead to enrollment. During College App Week, schools select a convenient time for seniors to sit down in front of a computer and apply to the college(s) of their choice. Volunteers from the community, local businesses, colleges and universities, and other supportive organizations are available to assist students with any questions during the process.
For more information about College App Week, visit okcollegeappweek.org or call 800.858.1840.
Booth space available for Fall-A-Days
The 35th Fall-A-Days Fall Expo trade and home show is set for Oct. 14-16 at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
Booth space is available for the show which annually draws thousands of visitors to view a wide variety of products including including home improvement, construction, agriculture products and equipment, clothing, communication and entertainment products, ATV’s, automobiles, hunting, ammo, jewelry, arts and crafts and more.
For more information contact Shawn Miller at Omni Media Group, (580) 254-2034 or email SMiller@k101online.com.
Altus Air Force Base plans Air Show
The 97th Air Mobility Wing will host the Red River Thunder Airshow and Open House, Oct. 1.
This is the first airshow and open house hosted at Altus AFB in five years. Attendees do not need to have a DOD ID card to enter, and admission is free to the public with gates opening at 9 a.m.
“We’re going to be bringing a variety of aircraft from across the military and some historical aircraft, as well as a STEM fair,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Cary Reeves, Red River Thunder Airshow Director. “It will be a chance to get up close and personal with Air Force missions that show aviation and innovation happening.”
For the most up to date information on the Red River Thunder airshow and open house, visit https://www.altus.af.mil/Altus-Airshow/ or https://www.facebook.com/97AMW/.
