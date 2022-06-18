Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics to Offer Free One-Day Math Workshop for Woodward Middle School Students
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today it will host a free one-day math workshop for Woodward middle school students entering grades sixth through ninth in fall 2022. It will be held on Wednesday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the High Plains Technology Center. A free lunch will be provided.
“Through the free workshops, we hope to help middle school students prepare for the upcoming school year and learn math through a fun, interactive approach,” said Frank Wang, Ph.D., president of OSSM and teacher of the one-day workshop. “I like to wow the students with dazzling displays of mathemagics and have them exclaim and ask ‘Whoa, Dr. Wang. How did you do that?’”
To register for the event, visit the website at www.ossm.edu or call 405-521-6436.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center to Open “Home on the Range” Art Exhibit
ENID, Okla. — On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a new exhibit titled “Home on the Range: Dallas Mayer Art Show” will open at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, featuring the work of Oklahoma artist Dallas Mayer.
The self-named “Ranch Lady” paints figures from everyday life, inviting viewers to experience her heartfelt connections to the animals and people of the Great Plains. With painterly, soft brushstrokes and deep, saturated hues, her paintings convey a lightness of spirit. Mayer has developed her own unique style as a painter and has discovered a healthy art/life balance in the last 10 years, exploring the joys of traveling around the region and painting in plein air.
Mayer’s work is known throughout the region and has shown at the Oklahoma State Capitol as well as art centers, galleries and museums across the United States. The exhibit will remain open until July 30, 2022.
The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. Fourth St. in Enid. For more information, please call 580-237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Washburn Dean’s List
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Katelyn Jones of Thomas
Collen McLain of Mooreland
More than 700 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.
Last Call: Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline’s Nicotine Replacement Therapy Benefit Ends June 30
t’s not too late to sign up for the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline’s limited time offer of four times more free gum, lozenges or patches. Through June, Oklahomans who sign up for the Helpline’s All Access plan will get at least eight weeks of nicotine replacement therapy and five Quit Coach calls for free. Since this special offer kicked off in April, thousands of Oklahomans have already signed up.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), offers Oklahomans the opportunity to quit with free, personalized help. TSET has funded the Helpline since 2003, and since then, more than 470,000 Oklahomans have signed up to receive services and build a Quit Plan that serves their needs.
“Over the past two years, Oklahomans have faced a lot of challenges and may find themselves struggling with old or new habits that are harming their long-term health, such as using tobacco,” Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline Director, Jon Hart, Ph.D., said. “During this time of higher stress, we’re offering extra support as Oklahomans take the important step of living tobacco-free by temporarily increasing the number of free patches, gum or lozenges that the Helpline offers to eight weeks for everyone who needs it.”
The Helpline has traditionally offered All Access enrollees two free weeks of nicotine replacement therapy. Studies have shown that quit rates are highest for those who use at least eight weeks.
Individuals can call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. They can also connect with the Helpline through Facebook or by following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.
