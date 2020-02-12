Nominations Sought for Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Agriculture Day at the Capitol is notorious for honoring the Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture. This award, created in 1998, recognizes those who have helped lead the industry while demonstrating exemplary personal values and pursuing agricultural achievements in Oklahoma. Upon receiving this award, the individual is inducted into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is now accepting nominations through Friday, March 6 at 5:00 p.m. The award winner will be announced at a recognition ceremony on April 14, 2020, at the State Capitol as part of the annual Oklahoma Ag Day celebration.
The Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award is the highest award given by the Governor to honor distinguished Oklahoma agriculture producers.
The deadline for all nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Applications can be submitted electronically via email to Morgan Vance at morgan.vance@ag.ok.gov or can be dropped off in person at the ODAFF building.
Nomination forms, an overview of the award and biographies of previous recipients of the Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture can be found at www.ag.ok.gov/odaff-halloffame.htm/.
Any questions regarding the nomination procedure or completion ofs the official nomination form can be directed to Morgan Vance at 405.522.5479.
Assistance available to grandparents raising grandchildren
If you are raising your grandchildren or some other relative, such as a niece or nephew and if you are over 55, the SWODA Area Agency on Aging has a respite care program that may be able to help. The child must be no older than 18 years. The program may provides vouchers, to eligible applicants, for you to take a break from these caregiver duties.
You can use the vouchers to hire a sitter or care provider of your choice. The sitter or care provider must be 18 yrs. or older and not living in your household.
For more information, contact Kris Patton, SWODA Area Agency on Aging specialist, at 1-800-627-4882 ext. 127 or 580-562-5027.
These services are funded in part by state and Older Americans Act funds from NWPSA 11 AAA and DHS Aging Services.
SWODA’s region of service includes municipalities, counties and conservation districts in Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward and Texas counties.
SWODA was created to strengthen the economic and social development of the region through various specialized services such as the following: 911 Administration, Aging Services, Community and Economic Development, Geographic Information Systems, Rural Fire Defense and Workforce Development.
