Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma Returns a Record of $11 Million Back to Customers in 2023
Customers of Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma (FCWO) will soon be receiving their patronage refund payments totaling $11 million.
“We experienced sound financial performance last year and are honored to return a record amount to our customer-owners that is almost double what we returned in 2022. Patronage is the foundation of our cooperative business model and is what distinguishes Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma from other lenders,” said John Grunewald, FCWO chief executive officer.
According to Grunewald, since 1998, a total of $75,400,000 has been returned to FCWO customers in patronage refunds.
“FCWO specializes in agriculture lending and we do agriculture all day, every day. Our staff knows agriculture because they are involved in agriculture. Our experienced loan officers work to get to know customers and their operation. We offer long-term and short-term fixed rate loans and decisions are made locally at each branch,” he said.
FCWO services 6,000 loans in Western, Central and Southwestern Oklahoma with nine locations in Altus, Alva, Anadarko, Clinton, Enid, Elk City, Guymon, Tuttle and Woodward. Field offices in Beaver, Boise City and Chattanooga.
Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma is a member of the Farm Credit System and comprised of Federal Land Bank Associations and Production Credit Associations financing all types of farms, ranches and other agriculture needs. Learn more at farmcreditloans.com.
Wildlife Commission Updated on Feral Swine Pilot Project
During a regular meeting March 6, the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission received an update on federal and state efforts to control feral swine.
Scott Alls, Oklahoma state director of Wildlife Services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), told Commissioners that any thought of eradicating feral swine in Oklahoma is probably unrealistic.
A pilot project to remove feral swine using Farm Bill funding started in 2019 in Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Tillman, and Kay counties. Osage, Pawnee, Roger Mills, and Beckham counties have been added to the project area. Alls said APHIS uses five helicopters in aerial shooting and has about 100 remotely activated traps being used on about 1.2 million acres.
To facilitate the pilot project’s research, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation closed hog shooting year-round on Hackberry Flat, Kaw, Sandy Sanders and Waurika wildlife management areas.
Since 2019, the project has removed about 11,000 feral swine, averting an estimated $4.3 million in agricultural damage. Alls said the prime obstacle in swine removal has been many landowners refusing to participate, as they are using feral hogs to sell hunting leases.
Alls said this pilot project along with other statewide efforts to remove feral swine produce much greater benefits than what could be gained from hunting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.