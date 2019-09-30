Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck is providing flu shot clinics for Medicare recipients and private insurance or self-play countywide this flu season.
The high dose flu vaccine will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Self-pay cost of the standard flu shot will be $30. Also, the hospital is offering pneumonia vaccines.
The following clinics in Ellis County have been scheduled.
Oct. 1 - Gage Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Oct. 2 - Shattuck Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Oct. 8 - Arnett Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon
Oct. 10 - Newman Memorial Hospital, 9 a.m. to noon
Oct. 22 - Fargo Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon
The hospital also offers flu shots for ages 6 months and up through the hospital’s immunization clinic. The shots are covered by most insurance plans.
In addition, the hospital participates in the Vaccine For Children Program, a state paid program for uninsured children 18 years and younger.
Flu shots are available at the hospital from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Newman Memorial Hospital will be hosting a Lunch & Learn open to the community on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. in the basement conference room.
The presentation is free and you can add a lunch for $6 per tray. Speaker this month will be Shellie Boston of Carter Healthcare. This presentation will be approximately 45 minutes with follow up time allowed for questions.
Her presentation, titled Keeping Our Seniors Healthy will include information such as how to be proactive about your health, dealing with multiple disease processes and utilizing local services and resources.
If you would like to attend, RSVP to Joey Burgtorf at 580-938-5529 or jburgtorf@newmanmemorialhospital.org.
