On Sunday, Aug. 8 Newman Memorial Hospital received an important honor at the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Blood Thanks & Giving Banquet.
Newman Memorial was recognized as OBI’s Hospital of the Year Accepting the award were Rhonda Hayes, administrative assistant and OBI’s hospital liaison along with Anita Stahlman who is the Ladies Auxiliary vice-president and blood drive volunteer.
Rhonda Hayes works with OBI on a regular basis to host the Shattuck Community Blood Drives. She is the force behind the scene that ensures these regular events are well organized and successful.
OBI credited Newman Memorial Hospital for “maintaining the highest standards of quality and providing care with compassion and respect.”
OBI Account Consultant, Chelsea Thomas also said, “In order to maintain these high standards, [NMH] is committed to keeping up with advancing technology, expanding their service lines to meet the needs of the community and providing affordable, reliable services to Shattuck and the surrounding communities.”
OBI released a statement in July that they were facing the worst blood shortage in decades. The blood supply remains at critical levels following a national blood shortage made worse by consistently high hospital usage and decreased donations.
“COVID was tough, but this hospital proved time and time again that donors are tougher," Thomas said. "From 2019 to date, NMH has brought in 434 successful donations resulting in 1,302 lives saved.”
