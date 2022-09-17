Host Newcastle broke open a close game with a 20-point third quarter and defeated the Boomers 34-12 in a non-district football game Friday.
Woodward trailed 7-6 at halftime, but the Racers had a big third quarter to put the game away.
A fourth period score stretched the lead to 34-6 before the Boomers got a late touchdown for the 34-12 final.
The Boomers fell to 0-3 with all three losses coming to unbeaten teams and will open district play on Friday against Cache at Boomer Stadium. It will be homecoming night for the Boomers.
In other games involving teams in Woodward’s district Class 5A power Carl Albert routed Elk City 45-2, Elgin blasted Weatherford 41-10, Heritage Hall shut out John Marshall 43-0 and Chickasha beat Anadarko 42-20. Clinton and Cache were off this week.
