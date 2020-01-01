A new year marks a great time to embrace change. Many people do just that by making resolutions designed to improve their lives in the year and years ahead.
1. Start getting organized
Getting and staying organized requires commitment. Having some handy tips at the ready to facilitate the process can make things go more smoothly.
2. Resolve to read more
It may be tempting to curl up on the couch and turn on the television to unwind, but research indicates that reading is one of the best workouts for the brain.
3. Weight loss
Successful weight loss requires hard work and patience. If losing weight is your New Year's resolution, get the facts before adopting a weight loss regimen.
4. Break bad habits
Breaking bad habits is challenging, but it can happen with focus and dedication.
5. Make more time for family
Find ways to spend more time with their children, spouse, extended families, and friends.
6. Enjoy more time outdoors
Being outside is linked to better moods, more physical activity and it is important for one's mental and physical well-being to get outside.
7. Start a new hobby
Hobbies can benefit people in ways they never imagined, making them worthwhile pursuits no matter how much or how little time you may have.
8. Resolve to put down devices
Electronic devices can be addictive. But over time and with some concerted effort, men, women and children can cut back on screen time.
9. Find time to exercise
Schedule your routine each week. Embrace more efficient exercise routines and exercise in the early morning.
10. Maintaining resolutions can be a resolution in and of itself.
For those who want to push through the fail point this year - and stay strong in the face of tempting desserts and the craving to light up a cigarette - these suggestions may help resolutions stick.
· Start small when picking resolutions.
· Set a reasonable time frame.
· Practice self-control in all aspects of life.
· Set up an accountability system.
Resolutions are made and broken every year. Make this the year you realize your resolution.
