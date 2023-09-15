For over 30 years a group of citizens has provided an annual Life Chain in Woodward to take a stand for life and against abortion. Area residents held up signs along streets to catch people’s attention and to share their support of life.
“Due to recent changes in courts and laws, it seems a good time to make a change,” said Judy Brown, chairman. “On Saturday, Oct. 7, we will hold our first ever Walk for Life. Proceeds will go to local The Pregnancy Center.”
People will meet at the Cedar Heights Elementary School parking lot at the corner of 22nd and Cedar. It is a come and go event to take place on the Goetzinger Trails between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Choose Life T-Shirts of various sizes will be available for $15. They may be pre-ordered at area churches or purchased at the October 7th event on the Goetzinger Trails. Supplies are limited.
Checks are to be made out to Woodward Free Will Baptist Church (WW FWB Church). On the memo line of the check there needs to be LC or Life Chain written to specify the purpose of the check. Donations to benefit The Pregnancy Center may also be made by check to WW FWB Church with The Pregnancy Center Donation written on the memo line.
To make this new event successful, volunteers are needed. A few examples of things volunteers can do are set-up at 7 a.m. and/or take-down at 10:30 a.m., set up the tent and tables, sell t-shirts, distribute chairs and ice chests with cold water along the trails, sit by the cold water ice chest and pass out the water as people pass by, sit or stand while holding up posters along the trails, hold a poster while walking the trails between 8-10 a.m., or people just sitting and holding up posters.
“People who can even help for 15-30 minutes or can walk from 5 minutes to 2 hours will be good,” said Brown.
Others may just come to watch and support the Choose Life walkers at this first Walk for Life event.
For more information you may reach Judy Brown at (580) 334-8800.
