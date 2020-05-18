“If you are new to Woodward or just moving back, registration for next school year is open,” Woodward Public Schools IT Department Secretary Tammy Bruehl said.
Student registration is done online now and can be found on the school website www.woodwardps.net.
On the website navigation bar is a link titled, New Student Enrollment.
Once clicked, you will be directed to the registration page containing information about important documents that are needed. These documents can be downloaded, filled out and uploaded back into the registration form or email to Desiree Morgan at morgan_d@woodwardps.net.
At the bottom of the page parents will find the link to Infinite Campus Online Registration. Here they will fill in all the information needed on their students.
Starting June 1st, parents that do not have a computer can make an appointment with Desiree to come to the Administration building and use one there. This will be by appointment only by calling Desiree at 580-256-6063 ext 3458.
NOTE: Existing students need to be registered through the parent portal by June 30th. If any application submitted is of a student attending Woodward Public Schools already their application will be denied.
