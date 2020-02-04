On Monday, the US. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarded the Oklahoma Economic Development Authority (OEDA) $210,000 for use in Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Woods, and Woodward counties.
“Any city or town or university or anything that's trying to do some economic development, trying to get some started, or trying to bring a business in, they need to make sure they contact us,” Enid-based EDA Manager Jonathan Cross said. “And we will try to work with them. And that's what this grants are for, to allow us to be able to work with them and try to get the things they need to bring them in.”
According to Cross, the money is used for the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).
The purpose of CEDS is to further the OEDA mission statement which is to assist communities in identifying their needs and provide the needed services through either district capability or through referral to or linkage with other appropriate organizations or funding sources.
“It allows us also to be able to work with any cities or towns that are trying to get a business or something to move in (so they) will have somebody on staff that's available to help them apply for more grants through EDA for specific projects,” Cross said. “One of the EDA grants right now that's working is with Panhandle State. They're doing a project to start a welding school.”
The Northwest Oklahoma CEDS for the grant period of Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2019 states goals as linking economic development with workforce training, economic development, health care improvement, elderly program retention and 911 development and coordination. Some of the objectives are increasing certification of nurses, supporting services like the Ombudsman program, coordinating 911 development, and funding repair, upgrade and expanding infrastructure.
“That's a plan that's put together to explain what we do and how we help our communities,” OEDA Manager Lacey DeWindt, who is based in Hooker, said. “If they were interested in funds we are able to help them do applications and things like that.”
According to Cross, the organization has struggled to meet the economic development needs of the eight county area.
“Another thing that's going to be a big help to us, is previously that was a 50/50 match. We had to come up with 50% of that,” Cross said. “Through Lacey's hard work… this time it's an 80/20 grant, so that's going to help us tremendously.”
U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas praised by commerce department's grant award.
“This investment is great news for the Oklahoma Economic Development Authority and the counties it encompasses. Together, with local and private partners, these investments will be used to create jobs, advance innovation, and further strengthen our regional economy,” Lucas said.
For more information, call Jonathan Cross in Enid at 580-237-4810 or Lacy DeWindt in Hooker at 580-823-7639 or email ldewindt@oeda.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.