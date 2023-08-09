Football districts the next two seasons (2024 and 2025) have been released by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and local fans will notice a significant change.

Woodward has been moved to Class 3A in football due to the OSSAA’s Rule 14 that sends the most successful private schools up a class, which in this case was three teams, Holland Hall, Heritage Hall and Lincoln Christian from 3A to 4A. To do that, three teams were dropped to 3A based on recent performances. The Boomers were one of those three schools.

The result is the Boomers will play in Class 3A, District 1 and face an entirely new league schedule. Other teams in the district are Seminole, Anadarko, Kingfisher, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins and Purcell. Woodward has played Anadarko and Kingfisher in the past, though not recently. The others are all new.

At last check, the Boomers non-district foes the next two season are Guymon (which is still playing as an independent) Dodge City, Kan., and Elk City.

Also, the overall football pie has been divided into 12 championship divisions as Classes 2A, A and B were split into two divisions.

Locally, Mooreland will be in Class A-2. Laverne and Shattuck are in Class B-1 with Seiling, Balko-Forgan and Canton in B-2.

Most other area schools fall into Class C.

Football districts for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school year.

Class 6A-1

District 1- Jenks, Bixby, Edmond North, Enid, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Westmoore

District 2 – Owasso, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Norman, Southmoore, Union, Yukon

Class 6A-2

District 1- Deer Creek, Bishop McGuinness, Choctaw, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton, Putnam City, Putnam City North, US Grant

District 2 – Stillwater, Bartlesville, Capitol Hill, Muskogee, NW Classen, Piedmont, Ponca City, Sand Springs

Class 5A

District 1 – Midwest City, Altus, Del City, Duncan, Elgin, Lawton MacArthur, Southeast, Western Heights

District 2 – Carl Albert, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, John Marshall, Noble, Putnam City West, Shawnee

District 3- Sapulpa, Bishop Kelley, Coweta, Durant, East Central, Edison, Glenpool, McAlester

District 4 – Tahlequah, Booker T. Washington, Claremore, Collinsville, Grove, Tulsa Memorial, Pryor, Will Rogers

Class 4A

District 1 – Chickasha, Cache, Classen SAS, Clinton, Elk City, Heritage Hall, Newcastle, Weatherford

District 2- Blanchard, Ardmore, Bethany, Cushing, Harrah, Madill, Tecumseh, Tuttle

District 3- Wagoner, Catoosa, Fort Gibson, Lincoln Christian, McLain, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook

District 4- Ada, Broken Bow, Hilldale, Holland Hall, Nathan Hale, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell

Class 3A

District 1 – Seminole, Anadarko, Kingfisher, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins, Purcell, Woodward

District 2 – Marlow, Bridge Creek, Dickson, Douglass, Lone Grove, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur

District 3 – Muldrow, Tulsa Central, Checotah, Eufaula, Locust Grove, Mannford, Metro Christian, Stigler

District 4 – Bristow, Berryhill, Sequoyah Claremore, Cleveland, Dewey, Jay, Verdigris, Vinita

Class 2A-1

District 1 – Millwood, Bethel, Blackwell, Casady, Chisholm, Crossings Christian, Jones, Star Spencer

District 2 – Washington, Crooked Oak, Kingston, Lindsay, Little Axe, Marietta, Mount St. Mary, Okahoma Christian

District 3 – Beggs, Chandler, Henryetta, Inola, Prague, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Sperry, Westville

District 4 – Okmulgee, Cascia Hall, Daniel Webster, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Roland, Victory Christian

Class 2A-2

District 1 – Community Christian, Alva, Hennessey, Kellyville, Kiefer, Luther, Newkirk, Perry

District 2 – Lexington, Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Hinton, Holdenville, Tishomingo

District 3 – Salina, Adair, Caney Valley, Chelsea, Colcord, Commerce, Kansas, Rejoice Christian

District 3 – Atoka, Antlers, Keys, Morris, Spiro, Valliant, Vian, Wilburton

Class A-1

District 1 – Watonga, Crescent, Fairview, Hooker, Merrit, Minco, Sayre, Texhoma

District 2 – Cashion, Christian Heritage, Dibble, Hobart, Meeker, Stratford, Walters, Wynnewood

District 3 – Pawhuska, Chouteau, Hulbert, Mounds, Nowata, Pawnee, Tonkawa, Wyandotte

District 4 – Stroud, Hartshorne, Haskell, Okemah, Panama, Pocola, Warner, Wewoka

Class A-2

District 1 – Thomas, Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Mangum, Mooreland, Rush Springs, SW Covenant

District 2 – Allen, Elmore City-Pernell, Empire, Healdton, Konawa, Ringling, Wayne, Wilson

District 3- Drumright, Central Sallisaw, Gore, Liberty, Morrison, Porter, Regent Prep, Talihina

District 3 – Afton, Fairland, Hominy, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Quapaw, Summit Christian, Woodland

Class B-1

District 1 – Laverne, Burns Flat-Dill City, Pioneer, Ringwood, Shattuck, Turpin

District 2 – Snyder, Central High, Cyril, Hollis, Velma-Alma, Waurika

District 3 – Barnsdall, Dewar, Foyil, Garber, Porum, Yale

District 4 – Savanna, Caddo, Canadian, Quinton, Weleetka, Wetumka

Class B-2

District 1 – Okeene, Balko-Forgan, Canton, Cherokee, Seiling, Waukomis

District 2 – Pond Creek-Hunter, Covington-Douglas, Coyle, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Wesleyan Christian

District 3 – Maud, Davenport, Depew, Olive, Strother, Thackerville

District 4 – Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Webbers Falls, Wilson-Henryetta

Class C

District 1 – Tyrone, Beaver, Billings, Boise City, Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual, Timberlake, Waynoka

District 2 – Mountain View-Gotebo, Alex, Corn Bible, Geary, Grandfield, Ryan, Temple, Tipton

District 3 – Medford, Bluejacket, Copan, DCLA, Oaks, South Coffeyville, Watts, Welch

District 3 – Maysville, Bowlegs, Bray-Doyle, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Midway, Paoli, Sasakwa

