Football districts the next two seasons (2024 and 2025) have been released by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and local fans will notice a significant change.
Woodward has been moved to Class 3A in football due to the OSSAA’s Rule 14 that sends the most successful private schools up a class, which in this case was three teams, Holland Hall, Heritage Hall and Lincoln Christian from 3A to 4A. To do that, three teams were dropped to 3A based on recent performances. The Boomers were one of those three schools.
The result is the Boomers will play in Class 3A, District 1 and face an entirely new league schedule. Other teams in the district are Seminole, Anadarko, Kingfisher, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins and Purcell. Woodward has played Anadarko and Kingfisher in the past, though not recently. The others are all new.
At last check, the Boomers non-district foes the next two season are Guymon (which is still playing as an independent) Dodge City, Kan., and Elk City.
Also, the overall football pie has been divided into 12 championship divisions as Classes 2A, A and B were split into two divisions.
Locally, Mooreland will be in Class A-2. Laverne and Shattuck are in Class B-1 with Seiling, Balko-Forgan and Canton in B-2.
Most other area schools fall into Class C.
Football districts for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school year.
Class 6A-1
District 1- Jenks, Bixby, Edmond North, Enid, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Westmoore
District 2 – Owasso, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Norman, Southmoore, Union, Yukon
Class 6A-2
District 1- Deer Creek, Bishop McGuinness, Choctaw, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton, Putnam City, Putnam City North, US Grant
District 2 – Stillwater, Bartlesville, Capitol Hill, Muskogee, NW Classen, Piedmont, Ponca City, Sand Springs
Class 5A
District 1 – Midwest City, Altus, Del City, Duncan, Elgin, Lawton MacArthur, Southeast, Western Heights
District 2 – Carl Albert, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, John Marshall, Noble, Putnam City West, Shawnee
District 3- Sapulpa, Bishop Kelley, Coweta, Durant, East Central, Edison, Glenpool, McAlester
District 4 – Tahlequah, Booker T. Washington, Claremore, Collinsville, Grove, Tulsa Memorial, Pryor, Will Rogers
Class 4A
District 1 – Chickasha, Cache, Classen SAS, Clinton, Elk City, Heritage Hall, Newcastle, Weatherford
District 2- Blanchard, Ardmore, Bethany, Cushing, Harrah, Madill, Tecumseh, Tuttle
District 3- Wagoner, Catoosa, Fort Gibson, Lincoln Christian, McLain, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook
District 4- Ada, Broken Bow, Hilldale, Holland Hall, Nathan Hale, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell
Class 3A
District 1 – Seminole, Anadarko, Kingfisher, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins, Purcell, Woodward
District 2 – Marlow, Bridge Creek, Dickson, Douglass, Lone Grove, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur
District 3 – Muldrow, Tulsa Central, Checotah, Eufaula, Locust Grove, Mannford, Metro Christian, Stigler
District 4 – Bristow, Berryhill, Sequoyah Claremore, Cleveland, Dewey, Jay, Verdigris, Vinita
Class 2A-1
District 1 – Millwood, Bethel, Blackwell, Casady, Chisholm, Crossings Christian, Jones, Star Spencer
District 2 – Washington, Crooked Oak, Kingston, Lindsay, Little Axe, Marietta, Mount St. Mary, Okahoma Christian
District 3 – Beggs, Chandler, Henryetta, Inola, Prague, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Sperry, Westville
District 4 – Okmulgee, Cascia Hall, Daniel Webster, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Roland, Victory Christian
Class 2A-2
District 1 – Community Christian, Alva, Hennessey, Kellyville, Kiefer, Luther, Newkirk, Perry
District 2 – Lexington, Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Hinton, Holdenville, Tishomingo
District 3 – Salina, Adair, Caney Valley, Chelsea, Colcord, Commerce, Kansas, Rejoice Christian
District 3 – Atoka, Antlers, Keys, Morris, Spiro, Valliant, Vian, Wilburton
Class A-1
District 1 – Watonga, Crescent, Fairview, Hooker, Merrit, Minco, Sayre, Texhoma
District 2 – Cashion, Christian Heritage, Dibble, Hobart, Meeker, Stratford, Walters, Wynnewood
District 3 – Pawhuska, Chouteau, Hulbert, Mounds, Nowata, Pawnee, Tonkawa, Wyandotte
District 4 – Stroud, Hartshorne, Haskell, Okemah, Panama, Pocola, Warner, Wewoka
Class A-2
District 1 – Thomas, Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Mangum, Mooreland, Rush Springs, SW Covenant
District 2 – Allen, Elmore City-Pernell, Empire, Healdton, Konawa, Ringling, Wayne, Wilson
District 3- Drumright, Central Sallisaw, Gore, Liberty, Morrison, Porter, Regent Prep, Talihina
District 3 – Afton, Fairland, Hominy, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Quapaw, Summit Christian, Woodland
Class B-1
District 1 – Laverne, Burns Flat-Dill City, Pioneer, Ringwood, Shattuck, Turpin
District 2 – Snyder, Central High, Cyril, Hollis, Velma-Alma, Waurika
District 3 – Barnsdall, Dewar, Foyil, Garber, Porum, Yale
District 4 – Savanna, Caddo, Canadian, Quinton, Weleetka, Wetumka
Class B-2
District 1 – Okeene, Balko-Forgan, Canton, Cherokee, Seiling, Waukomis
District 2 – Pond Creek-Hunter, Covington-Douglas, Coyle, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Wesleyan Christian
District 3 – Maud, Davenport, Depew, Olive, Strother, Thackerville
District 4 – Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Webbers Falls, Wilson-Henryetta
Class C
District 1 – Tyrone, Beaver, Billings, Boise City, Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual, Timberlake, Waynoka
District 2 – Mountain View-Gotebo, Alex, Corn Bible, Geary, Grandfield, Ryan, Temple, Tipton
District 3 – Medford, Bluejacket, Copan, DCLA, Oaks, South Coffeyville, Watts, Welch
District 3 – Maysville, Bowlegs, Bray-Doyle, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Midway, Paoli, Sasakwa
