The City of Woodward Commissioners and Woodward Municipal Authority met Monday evening in City Hall.
Commissioners and Trustees approved to start accepting bids for an HVAC, Gas/Electric Package Unit and Installation for the Advance 4 Solutions building in Airpark.
The purchase of a new 2022 Fire truck from Banner Fire Equipment was also approved. “The fire truck was set to arrive in the fall of next year and it was going to be a 2023 model. Surprisingly we will be able to get it this year, so it will be a 2022 model. This will eventually replace the 1992 fire engine,” said Woodward City Manager Shaun Barnett.
New fire chief Michael Wickware was also present to answer any questions regarding the new fire truck that the commissioners had.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.