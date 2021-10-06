When you drive by the Northwest Oklahoma Soccer Association fields by U. S. Highway 412 recently, you will see something new.
This August, a new fence was added to the outer boundaries of the soccer fields to add a level of protection for players and spectators. NOSA board members started the program in the spring and it was fully funded by donations from local businesses by summer and ready to go for the start of the season in September.
"We could not be h appear with how quickly this project was carried out," said Justin Whitehead, NOSA president. "We are grateful for the support we have received from the community from start to finish, because it truly would not have been possible otherwise."
The new fence isn't the only improvement to the facilities. Board members have worked to make sure the fields are properly maintained and rotated year-round to mitigate wear and tear from each season, said Sean Clemence, NOSA risk and field assessment coordinator. The referee shack has also received an indoor makeover.
"These long work weekends at the fields have really been for one goal," Whitehead said. "And that goal is to make NOSA the great program it can be for these players in Northwest Oklahoma."
Whitehead said the long-term goal is to work closely with the city to continue the improvements and eventually add a competitive academy program to the current program.
NOSA is a non-profit organization started more than 20 years ago to support and encourage participation in soccer in the area. For more information visit @NOSASoccer on Facebook or go to www.nosasoccer.org. You can also email nosaregistrar@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.