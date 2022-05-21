The need for a daytime homeless facility became evident during a disastrous ice storm in 2020.
The Northwest Domestic Crisis Center (NWDCC) in Woodward applied for and received a COVID grant to provide temporary housing for the homeless during this time. Twenty-five people were housed in local motels in Woodward during this severe cold spell.
The need for a permanent facility was evident so a coalition was formed to study the issue, find a facility, get funding, and create what is now called, The Day Center. It is located at 814 Santa Fe, across from the grain elevators on 9th Street.
The Day Center opened on April 4 to help the homeless individuals in Woodward. The director is Shanna Gosner, formerly on staff at the NWDCC.
The homeless can go to The Day Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday where they can watch TV, play games, do puzzles, eat small food items not needing an oven or stove, and get referrals for housing, employment, mental health services, along with transportation to the employment office or job interviews. The facility also includes two washers and driers and two bathrooms with showers.
Items The Day Center needs include travel hygiene items, small frozen microwave meals, canned foods with tabs to open, and simple clothing for the hot summer then warm clothes for the winter month.
